BJD fields Sarojini Hembram from Baripada Assembly seat

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced the name of Sarojini Hembram as its candidate for Baripada Assembly constituency in Mayurbhanj district.

This was announced by Chief Minister & BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik here today. “Sarojini Hembram will be our MLA candidate from Baripada,” Patnaik said.

However, the ruling party is yet to announce its candidate for Kendrapara Assembly constituency.

Notably, Hembram, currently a Rajya Sabha member, had successfully contested the 2009 assembly polls from Bangriposi Vidhan Sabha constituency as a BJD candidate. She was also serving as Minister of State (Independent Charge), Department of Textiles, Handloom and Handicraft, Government of Odisha from 2012 to 2014. She was later elected to the Upper House of Parliament in 2014.