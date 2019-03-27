BJD fields Arup Patnaik from Bhubaneswar, Anubhav Mohanty from Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Arup Patnaik from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency and Rabindra Jena from Balasore for the upcoming elections.

The party supremo and Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the third phase candidate list for the ensuing elections.

The party has fielded actor-turned-politician Anubhav Patnaik from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat while sitting BJD MP Pinaki Mishra will contest from Puri.

Similarly, Rajashree Mallick will contest from Jagatsinghpur, Sasmita Sethi from Jajpur, Nalini Pradhan from Sambalpur, Rabindra Jena from Balasore and Debashis Marandi from Mayurbhanj.

Moreover, the BJD has released the list of candidates for 36 Assembly Constituencies for the elections.

Here is the list of candidates for 36 assembly constituencies