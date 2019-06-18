BJD extends support to NDA’s Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi: While BJP lawmaker Om Birla is set to be the next Speaker in the Lok Sabha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has passed a resolution to support the NDA candidate.

Following party’s parliamentary board meeting today, BJD leader and Puri MP Pinaki Mishra said his party supports the candidature of BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla. Though there has been no formal announcement yet, the party’s choice was confirmed by Amita Birla, the wife of Om Birla.

Besides BJD, parties including National People’s Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, YSRCP, JDU, AIADMK, and APNA DAL also supported Om Birla’s candidature for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

The 56-year-old has been associated with the BJP youth wing and has also been in charge of the organisational revamp in Rajasthan in 2018.

The appointment of the NDA candidate is certain in view of the overwhelming numbers of the alliance in the Lok Sabha. The BJP alone has 303 members in the 542-seat house. The NDA strength has crossed 350.

Yesterday, BJP lawmaker Virendra Kumar was named the pro tem Speaker.