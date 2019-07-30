BJD extends support as Triple Talaq Bill passed by Parliament

New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 which freed Muslim women from the curse of the regressive practice of Triple Talaq.

Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended full support to the Bill. Earlier in the day, BJD MP Prasanna Acharya confirmed that the party would support the Bill.

The bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. It was already passed by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote on July 25.

Expressing satisfaction over this landmark moment, Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his commitment and ensuring that a law is made to ban Triple Talaq.

The Home Minister also congratulated Muslim women by saying, “On the passage of this Bill, I congratulate the Muslim sisters across the country on getting rid of the Triple Talaq curse. This act will free Muslim women from the curse of this regressive practice”

Shah said that the Modi government is dedicated to protecting women’s rights and ensuring their empowerment. This bill is a historic step to protect the dignity of Muslim women and keep it intact. It will bring a new era of hope and respect in the lives of Muslim women. From now on, the door to unlimited possibilities will open for Muslim women and they would now be able to play an effective role in the creation of ‘New India’.

“Today is a great day for India’s democracy. I thank all parties who supported this historic bill”, Shah said while thanking all the members of Parliament.