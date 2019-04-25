BJD demands action against BJP leaders for holding ‘unauthorised meeting’

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking action against BJP and its leaders for allegedly holding an unauthorised election meeting.

“An unauthorised election meeting was conducted today by the BJP at Tarota Hata Padia in Nischintkoili block under Mahanga Assembly Constituency in Kendraparaa Lok Sabha constituency,” the three-member delegation said in a memorandum.

“In this meeting, BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP MP candidate for Kendrapara Baijayant Panda and BJP MLA candidate for Mahanga Sarada Pradhan were present along with other BJP leaders and workers,” the memorandum stated.

“We demand that strict action be taken against the BJP and its leaders who organised and conducted this unauthorised meeting,” the delegation added.

