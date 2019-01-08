BJD delegation submits memo to Prez over paddy MSP hike

New Delhi: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan over its demand for paddy MSP hike.

The delegation comprising MP Prasanna Acharya, Minister Pratap Jena, Cuttack MP Bhatruhari Mahtab, Dhenkanal MP Tathagat Satpathy, Balasore MP Rabindra Jena, MP N. Bhaskar Rao, MLA Pramila Mallick, MLA Debiprasad Mishra, MLA Sanjay Dasburma, MLA Ashish Kumar Sahoo, Awardee farmer Snigdha Patel and farmer Ramesh Ranjan Pradhan submitted a memorandum to Kovind seeking an increase in MSP for paddy to Rs 2,930 per quintal from existing Rs 1,750.

“All of us from the Biju Janata Dal just met Rashtrapati Ji. This is regarding hike in the minimum support price for paddy which we had passed in our assembly and brought forth here. We have also written to the Centre. However, the Centre has not paid any attention,” Naveen said after meeting the President.

“The farmers are suffering. Today we had a public meeting at Talkatora Stadium,” Naveen added.

Earlier in the day, the BJD organised ‘Krushak Adhikar Samavesh’ in the national capital in support of their demand for increase in the MSP for paddy.