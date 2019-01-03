BJD delegation meets Farooq Abdullah over women’s quota bill

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday met Jammu Kashmiri National Conference Chairman Farooq Abdullah in Delhi seeking his support for women’s reservation bill.

The delegation comprising Members of Parliaments Pinaki Misra and Ladu Kishore Swain handed a letter of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to D Raja seeking support from his party for ensuring 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies.

Abdullah responded very positively to this issue. During discussions with the delegation he mentioned that his party is very appreciative of these steps by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As decided earlier, delegations from the party are visiting 22 national and regional parties across India, seeking their support in ensuring 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and State Assemblies.