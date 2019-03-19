BJD Councillor murder: HC extends interim protection to 2 BJP leaders

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday extended interim protection from arrest to two BJP leaders, Golak Mohapatra and Bhrugu Buxipatra, in connection with the murder of Chhatrapur BJD councillor.

The court’s order came after the police failed to submit the case diary. The court has also scheduled the next hearing on May 4.

Earlier on March 12, the HC had granted interim protection to the two saffron party leaders and restrained the police from taking any coercive action against them.

On January 29, the Odisha Police had served notices to the two BJP leaders asking them to depose before them on February 7 and 9 respectively. However, both leaders failed to appear before the Ganjam Police citing health issues.

Notably, on September 16, 2017, a group of men dragged Laxmidutta Pradhan (35), councillor of ward no. 6, out of his house at Surya Nagar in Chhatrapur and attacked him with sharp weapons. Pradhan was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.