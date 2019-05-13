BJD councillor murder case: HC again extends interim protection to 2 BJP leaders

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today extended the interim protection from arrest granted to BJP leaders Bhrugu Baxipatra and Golak Mohapatra in the Chhatrapur BJD councillor murder case.

The High Court extended the interim protection to the two BJP leaders after the police failed to submit the Call Detail Report (CDR) in the stipulated time period. The next hearing of the case will be scheduled after summer vacation, it was learnt.

On March 12, the Orissa HC had granted interim protection from arrest to the two BJP leaders and restrained the police from taking any coercive action against them. In the next hearing on March 19, the Court extended the interim protection of the two saffron party leaders after the police failed to submit the case diary.

Notably, on September 16, 2017, a group of men dragged Laxmidutta Pradhan (35), councillor of ward no. 6, out of his house at Surya Nagar in Chhatrapur and attacked him with sharp weapons. Pradhan was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Also Read: BJD Councillor murder: HC extends interim protection to 2 BJP leaders

Also Read: Chhatrapur BJD Councillor’s murder: Orissa HC grants interim protection to 2 BJP leaders