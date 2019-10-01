BJD chief whip Pramila Mallick’s kin arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch

HeadlinesStateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Mumbai Crime Branch
1

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested BJD chief whip, Pramila Mallick’s brother and her nephew from Sambalpur in connection with financial irregularities.

The accused father-son duo has been identified as Khirod Mallick and his son Debabrata Mallick.

Related Posts

Workshop on Technical Assistance for Inclusive Agriculture…

Woman-daughter killed, hubby critical in road mishap in…

Odisha reckoned as Best State in Rural Skill Development

According to sources, the father-son duo was arrested following a raid by the EOW of Mumbai Crime Branch with their Sambalpur counterparts.

In 2012, a case was registered against the father-son duo for their alleged involvement in financial irregularities, sources said.

It may be mentioned here that accused Khirod was earlier arrested in connection with the chit fund scam.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Workshop on Technical Assistance for Inclusive Agriculture…

Woman-daughter killed, hubby critical in road mishap in…

Odisha reckoned as Best State in Rural Skill Development

1 of 7,014