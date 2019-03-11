BJD Candidates’ List For Polls To Be Announced Very Soon: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today said that the list of his party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be announced very soon.

In a statement to media persons here, Patnaik said that the process for selection of candidates was on and the list of final candidates will be released very soon.

When asked about the Biju Janata Dal’s poll preparations, the Chief Minister said his party is ready for the elections. Patnaik also expressed confidence of doing well in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

In the meanwhile, the Odisha CM has appointed former bureaucrat Gopabandhu Dash as his political secretary.