BJD candidate and Former Mayor Ananta Jena injured in bombing in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Hours after Jagannath Pradhan— the BJP candidate for Bhubaneswar (Central) assembly alleged of bomb attack, BJD candidate from the seat Ananta Narayan Jena was injured in a bomb attack in Jharapada area. Jena has been rushed to the nearest hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that few miscreants hurled bombs at Jena, the former mayor of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) while he was travelling in a Maruti car. The miscreants later escaped from the spot. Police have reached the spot and have started an investigation in to the incident.

This is the second alleged incident of bombing in the city on candidates today. Earlier in the evening miscreants has allegedly hurled a bomb at the vehicle of Jagannath Pradhan— the BJP candidate for Bhubaneswar (Central) assembly constituency near Delta Square in the state capital this evening. However Pradhan escaped unhurt in the incident though the windows of his car were badly damaged.