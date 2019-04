Kendrapara: BJD’s Derabish block chairman Saroj Kant Sahoo resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sahoo joined the saffron party along with his supporters in the presence of BJP national Vice-President Baijayant Panda and senior leader Bijoy Mohapatra.

It is worth mentioning here that Sahu was a ticket aspirant to contest the elections from for Patkura Assembly segment.