BJD announces candidates for two more assembly seats

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced candidates for two more assembly constituencies for the second phase elections in Odisha.

The party has fielded Angad Kanhar from Phulbani assembly seat in Kandhamal Parliamentary Constituency. Similarly, Makhlu Ekka has been nominated to contest the elections from Biramitrapur assembly seat in Sundargarh Parliamentary Constituency.

Yesterday, the ruling party had announced nine candidates for the Assembly elections in Odisha.