BJD announces candidates for nine more Assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday announced the names of candidates for nine more assembly constituencies ahead of the upcoming polls in Odisha.

Accordingly, the BJD has fielded Pradeep Maharathy from Pipili Assembly constituency and Samir Ranjan Das from Nimapara Assembly seat.

Similarly, Pramod Mallick has been named as BJD’s candidate from Niali Assembly constituency and Surendra Sethi from Kakatpur Assembly seat.

Besides, the BJD has fielded Prashant Muduli from Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency while Bhagirathi Sethi has been named party’s candidate to contest from Anandpur Assembly seat.

This apart, the ruling party of Odisha has nominated Santosh Khatua to contest polls from Nilagiri Assembly constituency, while former MLA Rajendra Kumar Das and Raghunandan Das will contest from Dhamnagar and Balikuda-Erasama Assembly constituencies, respectively.

Also Read: BJD announces candidates for 18 assembly constituencies