BJD announces candidates for 2 LS, 7 Assembly seats in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced the names of candidates for two more Lok Sabha (LS) and seven Assembly seats ahead of the ensuing elections in Odisha.

The ruling party has fielded Mahesh Sahu from Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency and Chandrani Murmu from Keonjhar LS seat.

Meanwhile, the BJD has selected Ananta Narayan Jena to contest polls from Bhubaneswar – Central Assembly constituency while Susanta Kumar Rout has been fielded from Bhubaneswar-North Assembly seat.

Similarly, the party has selected Pranab Prakash Das as its candidate from Jajpur Assembly constituency; Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from Khandapada; Ramesh Sai from Athamallik; Ashok Bal from Korei and Mukesh Pal from Pallahara.

Also Read: BJD announces candidates for nine more Assembly seats in Odisha