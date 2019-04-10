BJD alleges violation of EC norms by BJP, pvt TV channel

Bhubaneswar: A BJD delegation on Wednesday met chief electoral officer (CEO) alleging violation of the Election Commission Guidelines by Odisha BJP by holding press meet during the silence period.

The four-member delegation referred to a letter of the Election Commission which stated that “during the silence period, star campaigners and other Political Leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.”

“However, it was shocking to note that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a press meet today, during the silence period, and violated the provisions of Election Commission,” the delegation alleged.

The delegation termed it as a flagrant and gross violation of the Election Commission guidelines and demanded strict and exemplary action against the BJP.

The BJD delegation also submitted another petition to the CEO alleging that OTV telecast the press meet of BJP live without verifying the content during the ban period.

“Since this is a violation by OTV for transmission of the press meet live during the ban period, we demand strict and exemplary action against OTV for this gross violation,” the delegation said.