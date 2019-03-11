BJD alleges breach of poll code by central PSUs

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday alleged that the central PSUs have not removed hoardings and electronic displays after the enforcement of model code of conduct.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha, the ruling party alleged that the hoardings and electronic displays of Central PSUs including those at Petrol Pumps and Gas Agencies as well as at Airports in Odisha were not removed.

“It is directed by the Election Commission to remove the hoardings and electronic displays as well as public displays especially in places where for the Union Government has popularized its programmes and policies along with the photographs of Central leaders. However, there seems to be a delaying tactic being used by the Central Government to not remove these displays,” the BJD stated in the letter.

“Large hoardings at Petrol Pumps are yet to be removed and the Central Government is using this opportunity to unduly influence and misguide the voters with an ill intention to subvert free and fair elections. This is unacceptable,” it added.

Further, hoardings and displays of the Central Government programmes and those of its Central leaders featuring in those displays both print and electronic are yet to be removed from the Airport in Bhubaneswar, the party said.

“We are shocked at this abject sense of not taking appropriate action as due when the Model Code of Conduct is in force for the General Elections and Assembly Elections in Odisha,” the BJD added.

The party said that delay in the removal of these hoardings and displays both print and electronic is not healthy for a democracy and especially when the elections are in progress.

“We hope that you as the nodal authority would ensure a free and fair election and ensure that such undemocratic activities are not allowed to go scot-free,” the party said.

“Your silence will only embolden such elements and their activities. We hope you will take impartial and strong action in this regard at the earliest,” it added.