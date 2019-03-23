BJD alleges breach of poll code by BJP’s Baijayant Panda

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday brought allegations of violation of the model code of conduct against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Questioning whether the model code of conduct is different for BJD and BJP, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged that BJP leader Baijayant Panda’s video-campaign vehicle was engaged in Kendrapara without any permission from the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha.

Besides, no action is being taken by the CEO over BJP’s fake intelligence report which was shown at a press meet to tarnish the image of BJD, Patra further alleged.

He said the hoardings of Centre’s Ujjwala scheme have been put up illegally in various locations. Those hoardings are not being removed despite repeated complaints.