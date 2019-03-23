BJD alleges breach of poll code by BJP’s Baijayant Panda

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
BJD alleges breach of poll code by BJP’s Baijayant Panda
BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra. (File Pic)
32

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday brought allegations of violation of the model code of conduct against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Questioning whether the model code of conduct is different for BJD and BJP, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra alleged that BJP leader Baijayant Panda’s video-campaign vehicle was engaged in Kendrapara without any permission from the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Odisha.

Related Posts

Amit Shah asks Cong to clear stand on national security

Rahul Gandhi raps PM as rich men’s chowkidar

Kejriwal compares Modi with Hitler

Besides, no action is being taken by the CEO over BJP’s fake intelligence report which was shown at a press meet to tarnish the image of BJD, Patra further alleged.

He said the hoardings of Centre’s Ujjwala scheme have been put up illegally in various locations. Those hoardings are not being removed despite repeated complaints.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.