BJD accuses Dharmendra Pradhan of conspiring against Aahaar

Bhubaneswar: BJD today accused union minister Dharmendra Pradhan of hatching a conspiracy to stop Aahaar Yojna, which was introduced to provide cooked hot meals – steamed rice and dalma- to the poor and needy people at the cost of Rs 5. The ruling party alleged Pradhan of pressurising Central PSUs namely Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), NALCO and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) which were ready with agreements with the state government to provide funds for implementation of the scheme.

“The programme was launched on April 1, 2015 but the union minister pressurised these three PSUs to withdraw from supporting Aahaar programme to the people of Odisha. MCL was to support the programme at Sambalpur, NALCO for Bhubaneswar and RSP for Rourkela. Besides he also diverted the Central PSU funds to Bihar from where he was the member of Rajya Sabha then,” said a press release of the ruling party.

The ruling party also it was Naveen Patnaik who ensured the functioning of the scheme from state government sources and other agencies. The Aahaar Yojana provides meals to one lakh people every day in Odisha and so far has provided eight crore and twenty lakh meals. The conspiracy of the union minister to halt the scheme is extremely unfortunate and BJD strongly condemns it. The people of Odisha will give a strong reply to the BJP for the conspiracy hatched against them,” added the release.