Biz man shot at during loot bid in Balasore

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Biz man shot
21

Balasore: A businessman of Shergarh area under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district was shot by unidentified miscreants during a robbery attempt on Saturday.

The injured has been identified as Bhagavat Rout sustained bullet injuries to his right hand. He has been shifted to SCB hospital in Cuttack as his health condition deteriorated.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 2 pm when Rout was closing his shop. Two youth came to his shop and asked him for some snacks. When Rout turned for giving them snacks, the duo tried to snatch the chain from him.

Related Posts

Man stabbed over past enmity succumbs in Ganjam

Odia migrant labourer’s fingers chopped off by agent…

Bike-borne miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh from woman in Keonjhar

During a bid to oppose them, Rout sustained injuries as one of the accused pulled out a gun and fired four rounds of bullets at him. The miscreants then fled away from the spot.

Rout sustained a critical injury in his right hand and head. He was immediately rushed to Balasore DHH and later shifted to SCB hospital Cuttack as his health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, Balasore SP, B Jugal Kishore reached the spot and initiated a probe. It is suspected that the miscreants opened fire at the businessman to loot the gold chain, sources added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man stabbed over past enmity succumbs in Ganjam

Odia migrant labourer’s fingers chopped off by agent…

Bike-borne miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh from woman in Keonjhar

1 of 2,366