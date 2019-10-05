Biz man shot at during loot bid in Balasore

Balasore: A businessman of Shergarh area under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district was shot by unidentified miscreants during a robbery attempt on Saturday.

The injured has been identified as Bhagavat Rout sustained bullet injuries to his right hand. He has been shifted to SCB hospital in Cuttack as his health condition deteriorated.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at around 2 pm when Rout was closing his shop. Two youth came to his shop and asked him for some snacks. When Rout turned for giving them snacks, the duo tried to snatch the chain from him.

During a bid to oppose them, Rout sustained injuries as one of the accused pulled out a gun and fired four rounds of bullets at him. The miscreants then fled away from the spot.

Rout sustained a critical injury in his right hand and head. He was immediately rushed to Balasore DHH and later shifted to SCB hospital Cuttack as his health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, Balasore SP, B Jugal Kishore reached the spot and initiated a probe. It is suspected that the miscreants opened fire at the businessman to loot the gold chain, sources added.