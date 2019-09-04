Bitter coffee, sweet reap: Odisha govt partners with Coffee Board of India

Koraput: The bitter taste of coffee is now going to bring the sweet taste of better economic returns in the life and livelihoods of a large number of small and marginal tribal coffee growers of Odisha.

ST & SC Development Department, Government of Odisha through its dedicated wings Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL) and the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Koraput has partnered with Coffee Board of India and Koraput District Administration to provide end to end solution for boosting the growth of coffee plantation and smallholder planters.

TDCCOL is leading the partnership by setting up a processing & warehousing facility at Sunabeda, Koraput for curing parchment and cherry coffee, clean coffee grading & storage. TDCCOL will directly procure parchment & cherry from small & marginal tribal farmers through aggregation centres on mutually agreed price with direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) payment system.

Micro testing lab for roasting, grinding, brewing and packaging & Retail outlet for sales of branded filter coffee powder & coffee beans are being established at Tribal World, Chandan Pokhar, Koraput. Branded Cafe kiosk for the marketing of finished product and brand building is being inaugurated soon at Rupali Square in Bhubaneswar.

Coffee Board of India is a lead technical partner, providing support on coffee plantation development, Guidance to coffee growers on best management practices for pre & post-harvest techniques, Skill-building of small & marginal coffee grower farmers, on better cultural practices to increase production, standardization of quality parameters for parchment, cherry and clean coffee as well as technical support for setting up processing unit, micro testing lab and warehouse establishment on technical grounds.