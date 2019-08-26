Bitcoin fraud: Youth held for duping lakhs of rupees

Khurda: Jatni police have arrested a youth of Belapada village in Khurda district on charges of duping lakhs of rupees from people on the pretext of Bitcoin business.

The arrested was identified as Manoranjan Biswal.

According to sources, some locals last night apprehended Manoranjan from his native place Belapada for alleged duping money of several investors and later handed him over to the police.

During the preliminary investigation, it was ascertained that the accused youth, on the pretext of providing heavy profits by trading in the digital currency, lured many people at a computer centre located in Gandhi Nagar near Khurda bus stand. However, he failed to return the profits to the investors and embezzled lakhs of rupees.

While the accused is being questioned in the matter, police have launched a probe to ascertain the other people involved in the fraud.