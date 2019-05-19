Birupakshya Tripathy Is New Executive Editor Of Pragativadi

Bhubaneswar: Senior Journalist Birupakshya Tripathy on Sunday took over as the new Executive Editor of Pragativadi, a leading Odia Daily.

Mr. Tripathy has been working with the ‘Pragativadi‘ since 2003 as its Bhubaneswar Correspondent and later on as the Bureau Chief.

Pragativadi Publications Private Limited Chairperson-cum-Managing Director Smt. Saswati Bal, handed over the new charge to Mr. Tripathy at a function organised on the premises of Pragativadi office here. She also suggested him to carry forward the moral principles of Pragativadi’s founder, late Pradyumna Bal.

On this occasion, Executive Directors of Pragativadi, Samahit Bal and Mona Lisa Bal congratulated Mr. Tripathy for assuming the new charge.

Publisher of Pragativadi, Siba Prasad Biswal, Director-cum-CFO Ramakanta Samantaray, News Editor Sarada Prasanna Debata, News Coordinator Kailash Parida, Senior sub-editors Santosh Das, Sashibhusan Sahoo, Sasmita Pattnaik, Dilip Sahu, Umakanta Basantray, Lay-Out dept head Hemanta Jena, Bhikari Charan Baisakha, Jagannath Padhi and other staff also congratulated Mr. Tripathy for taking over as the new Executive Editor of Pragativadi.

Prominent among others present were Bijay Kumar Tripathy, father of Mr. Birupakshya Tripathy and educationist Sarat Chandra Pradhan.

After assuming the new charge Mr. Tripathy along with Publisher Mr. Biswal and other staff offered floral tributes to the photograph of the founder of Pragativadi, late Pradyumna Bal and sought blessings.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Birupakshya Tripathy was well known for his works in the field of literature and journalism from his early student life. From 1996, Mr. Tripathy has been working as a state-level journalist. He is also the grandson of freedom fighter Brundaban Tripathy, who is also known as Gandhi of Badachana.