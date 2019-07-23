Birmaharajpur Revenue Inspector caught taking bribe

Sambalpur: Vigilance sleuths today arrested the Revenue Inspector of Birmaharajpur Tehsil in Sonepur district on charges of accepting bribe to demarcate a disputed land.

The accused, identified as Arun Kumar Purohit, currently posted as Birmaharajpur RI, had demanded gratification from one Pandab Pradhan of Sangrampur under Subalaya PS in this district, a press note from the office of the Sambalpur SP (Vigilance) stated.

According to the report, a trap was laid following the complaint and the accused RI was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2500 from the complainant at the Tehsil office verandah at about 10 am today.

The bribe amount has been seized along with relevant documents from the accused. Besides, searches are being conducted at the accused RI’s residence to trace disproportionate assets, the Vigilance said, and added that Purohit will be forwarded to the court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir.