Bird census in Chilika; Visible rise in bird population

Puri: The wildlife wing of Odisha Forest department completed the annual bird census in five zones of Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon Chilika.

As per reports, the number of winged species has increased as compared to last year.

The total number of birds recorded this year is 10, 47,968 which is significantly higher as compared to last year’s census.

A total of 10,47,968 birds of 181 species visited the lagoon including 10, 21,563 waterfowl of 105 species and 26,405 water-dependent birds of 76 species.

Similarly, the bird census in Nalabana sanctuary of Chilika has also increased this year. A total of 3, 93,541 were sighted in the sanctuary as against 3, 20,826 last year.