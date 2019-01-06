Bird and crocodile census in Bhitarkanika National Park begins

Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will remain closed for visitors from January 6 to 14 in view of the bird and crocodile census that begins on Sunday.

DFO of Rajnagar Mangrove (Forest) and Wildlife Division, Bimal Prasanna Acharya said the census drive of the estuarine crocodile will be conducted in various water bodies of Bhitarkanika, Gahirmatha, Luna and other forest regions from January 10 to 14.

Sources said 13 teams comprising three to four members each have been formed to undertake the annual census drive.

The bird census will be carried out under the supervision of Deputy Director of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

The experts team including Dr S Balachandran, Madhusmita Pati of BNHS, Dr Shiba Parida, Subhendu Bhattacharya, Dr Susil Dutta, SCF Amaresh Pradhan, Bijoy Kumar Patra and other officials will cover entire Bhitarkanika river system for the migratory bird census.

Forest officials have also taken up counting of birds at Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur on Sunday.