Biopic on tainted saint Asaram Bapu on cards

Mumbai: Producer Sunil Bohra is planning to make a biopic on tainted self- styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is in jail since 2013 in connection with the rape of a minor.

According to sources, Bohra has bought the rights for journalist Ushinor Majumdar’s novel, God Of Sin: The Cult, Clout, and Downfall of Asaram Bapu, and plans to turn it into a film.

The book is about the self- styled godman’s journey to being a spiritual leader, his massive following, downfall, an arrest in a sexual assault case in 2013.

In a recent development, Narayan Sai, the son of Asaram Bapu, has also been convicted by a Surat court in a rape case. the quantum of punishment will be out tomorrow.

Bohra, who ad backed projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Shahid, Tanu Weds Manu, and The Accidental Prime Minister, confirmed, “I read the book and was taken in by the lawyer PC Salonki, who fought the case for the victims against Asaram Bapu for free.”

“The two lady police officers, one from Jodhpur and the other from Surat – are inspiring, too. In my eyes, they are the real heroes. We will focus on these people and the rest will be based on facts,” Bohra added.

“I bought the rights of the book last month. I have started meeting writers and shall lock the team soon, I want the movie to have an International appeal. The cast will be decided once the script is ready,” he further stated.