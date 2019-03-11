Biopic on Mother Teresa announced

Mumbai: A biographical drama film on Nobel laureate and Saint Mother Teresa, the founder of Missionaries of Charity, has been announced.

In a statement, the makers of the biopic said that the film will be directed by Seema Upadhyay, who has also penned the script. The project’s cast and crew will feature both Hollywood and Bollywood artists.

The maker said they met Sister Prema Mary Pierick, current Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, and Sister Lynne in Kolkata recently to take their blessings for the project.

The project will be produced by Pradeep Sharma, Nitin Manmohan, Girish Johar and Prachi Manmohan.

The film will go on floor by the end of this year and will hit the silver screen in 2020.