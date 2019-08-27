Biopic on Kashmir’s last Hindu queen Kota Rani soon

Mumbai: A film on Kota Rani, the last Hindu queen to rule Kashmir is coming to the big screen, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film will be produced jointly by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films.

The 14th-century queen of Kashmir was said to be an exceptionally beautiful woman who was also a great administrator and military strategist.

According to history, Kota Rani of Lohara dynasty lived and ruled Kashmir in 13th century AD and was the principal protagonist of a highly dramatic period after which Shah Mir dynasty became the first foreign rulers of Kashmir. She was the daughter of Ramachandra, the commander-in-chief of Suhadeva, the king of Lohara dynasty.

Madhu Mantena of Phantom Films said the queen’s story deserved to be told as her character has many shades but without a doubt, she is one of the tallest female characters to have come out of our country.

