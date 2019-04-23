Bilkis Bano case: SC asks Gujarat govt to pay Rs 50 lakh to rape survivor

pragativadinewsservice
Bilkis Bano case
New Delhi: The apex court on Tuesday has directed the Gujarat government to pay Rs 50 lakh to rape survivor during Gujarat riots within two weeks.

It has also asked the Gujarat government to provide accommodation and a government job to Bilkis Bano who was raped during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Earlier in March, the state government had offered a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to her but she refused it seeking “exemplary compensation”.

It may be noted that during the 2002 Gujarat riots, a pregnant Bilkis Bano was gang-raped while she was trying to flee from her Randhikpur village in an attempt to avoid the backlash of the Godhra train burning in Gujarat.

Fourteen members of her family, including her 3-year-old daughter, were killed in the violent riots in 2008.

Eleven men were convicted in the rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment while five police officers and two government doctors were acquitted as the trial court gave them benefit of doubt.

 

