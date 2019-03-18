Biker mowed down by speeding vehicle in Keonjhar

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
in Keonjhar
15

Keonjhar: A motorcyclist died after a speeding vehicle mowed him down at Tarini Chhak on National Highway-520 in Keonjhar’s Kalapahad area on Monday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

Related Posts

Vedanta to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to kin of two…

NHRC seeks reports from Angul SP on two separate rape,…

Fake notes of Rs 2.5 lakh seized in Gajapati; 2 held

As per the onlookers, the unidentified person along with his friend was travelling on a motorbike and halted at Tarini Chhak in Kalapahad area for having tea at around 7 pm.

He was parking the bike when he accidentally fell down and the speeding vehicle, which was coming in the same direction mowed down him. He died on the spot.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.