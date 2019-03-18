Biker mowed down by speeding vehicle in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A motorcyclist died after a speeding vehicle mowed him down at Tarini Chhak on National Highway-520 in Keonjhar’s Kalapahad area on Monday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

As per the onlookers, the unidentified person along with his friend was travelling on a motorbike and halted at Tarini Chhak in Kalapahad area for having tea at around 7 pm.

He was parking the bike when he accidentally fell down and the speeding vehicle, which was coming in the same direction mowed down him. He died on the spot.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.