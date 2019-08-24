Biker killed in road mishap in Keonjhar, locals block road

Keonjhar: A 55-year-old man was killed after the bike he was riding was hit by a mini-truck near Kukurakata canal in Dehuripada under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Kirtan Mahakud of Dehuripada village in the district.

According to sources, the cold drink-laden mini-truck was heading towards Harichandanpur when it collided with the motorcycle head-on near the canal, killing Mahakud on the spot.

Tension ran high in the area following the mishap with locals blocking the road demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased. Vehicular movement on the road was disrupted due to the blockade.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. The cops seized the vehicles and registered a case. The body was sent for post-mortem.