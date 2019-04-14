Bike-van collision kills youth in Balasore 

Balasore: A youth was killed after his motorcycle collided with a van on Jaleswar-Chandaneswar road at Batagram village under Bhogarai police limits here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mukteswar Behera (24), a resident of Chowdhurybhaunri village in Rasalpur panchayat under the police limits.

According to sources, Behera was going to Jaleswar on his bike when the speeding van, which was coming from Chandaneswar, hit him.

The youth fell off the bike following the collision and sustained critical injuries. Passersby rushed him to Jaleswar community health centre (CHC). However, doctors at the CHC pronounced him dead.

On being informed, the local police reached the post and seized the body for postmortem. A case (59/19) has been registered in this regard.