Bike-scooter collision claims three lives, injures 2 in Balasore

Balasore: Three persons lost their lives while another was critically injured in a collision between a bike and a scooter near Gachamalia on Chandipur road in Balasore district on Friday.

The tragic accident took place at around 2 pm when the two-wheelers, coming from the opposite direction, collided head-on, leaving three dead on the spot.

While one of the deceased has been identified as Bhakta Bandhu Singh (19) of Kendudangiri under Rupsa PS limits, the identities of the others are yet to be ascertained.

According to available information, two youths were headed towards Chandipur on a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle (OD01X3379) and Bhakta Bandhu (deceased) along with two others was coming from the opposite on a scooter (OD01P3769) when their vehicles collided head-on.

While Bhakta Bandhu died on the spot, two other youths riding the Pulsar motorcycle succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Balasore district headquarters hospital. However, two companions of Bhakta Bandhu survived the deadly crash.

Among the injured duo, one Sadanand Das of Sahadevkhunta area is currently undergoing treatment at the DHH due to critical injuries.

Meanwhile, Chandipur Police recovered the ill-fated vehicles and the seized the bodies for post-mortem. When asked, the police said that efforts are on to ascertain the identity of two other deceased.