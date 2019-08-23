Bike-car head-on collision injures 2 in Ganjam

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Bike-car head-on collision
18

Hinjilicut: Two people were critically injured when a car collided head-on with a motorcycle near Makarajhola Square on National Highway 59 under Hinjili police limits in Ganjam district on Friday.

The injured persons have been identified as Shiva Gouda (19) and Kalia Gouda (22) of Berhampur.

Related Posts

CP nabs man for stealing cellphones from truck

Juvenile lures 5-yr-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

Four injured in group clash in Ganjam

According to sources, the mishap occurred when Shiva and Kalia were on their way to Berhampur from Hatiota village on a bike today evening. The bike collided head-on with a speeding car which was heading to Hinjilicut on NH-59, leaving the two critically injured.

Some locals immediately rushed the injured duo to Hinjilicut community health centre (CHC) and later shifted them to Ganjam DHH as their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

CP nabs man for stealing cellphones from truck

Juvenile lures 5-yr-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

Four injured in group clash in Ganjam

1 of 2,185