Bike-car head-on collision injures 2 in Ganjam

Hinjilicut: Two people were critically injured when a car collided head-on with a motorcycle near Makarajhola Square on National Highway 59 under Hinjili police limits in Ganjam district on Friday.

The injured persons have been identified as Shiva Gouda (19) and Kalia Gouda (22) of Berhampur.

According to sources, the mishap occurred when Shiva and Kalia were on their way to Berhampur from Hatiota village on a bike today evening. The bike collided head-on with a speeding car which was heading to Hinjilicut on NH-59, leaving the two critically injured.

Some locals immediately rushed the injured duo to Hinjilicut community health centre (CHC) and later shifted them to Ganjam DHH as their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case.