Bike-borne miscreants loot Rs 2 lakh from woman in Keonjhar

pragativadinewsservice
loot Rs 2 lakh
Keonjhar: Two bike-borne miscreants looted Rs two lakh from a woman at Bhalukipatala Sahi under Town police limits in Keonjhar district today.

According to sources, Deepanjali Mohapatra, a resident of the same locality, had withdrawn cash from a State Bank of India branch at Keonjhar Town at around 12.30 pm today.

Meanwhile, the desperadoes, who were following Mohapatra for a long time, snatched away the bag containing the cash and decamped from the spot on a bike.

Later, Mohapatra lodged a complaint in this regard, based on which the police launched a probe. “An enquiry into the matter has been launched. We will examine the footages of CCTVs installed on the bank premises,” said a police official.

pragativadinewsservice
