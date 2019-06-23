Biju Patnaik photo museum inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A photo museum on legendary leader and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was inaugurated in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Established by Eastern Press Agency, the photo museum was inaugurated by Odisha Assembly speaker Surya Narayan Patro by cutting the ribbon.

The photo gallery will give an insight about the life and achievement of Biju Babu to the present and future generation, Patro said.

Spread in an area of 600 sq. feet, the gallery exhibits hundreds of rare pictures of the former Odisha CM. Besides, his classes, pen, watches, clothes and other belongings were also exhibited in the museum.

The gallery is open to all public. It will remain open for public view every day except Monday from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.