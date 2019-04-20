Bijoy Mohapatra’s ‘assembly hope’ hits roadblock

Bhubaneswar: The hopes of senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra to become a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly faded away once again after the possibilities of countermanding of the elections to Patkura assembly constituency.

Since 2000, Mohapatra has been trying to get elected to the assembly. This time, his chances of victory from Patkura segment was high as his followers were very much confident about his winnability.

However, his aspiration hit a roadblock after the death of senior leader and BJD Patkura MLA candidate Bed Prakash Agarwalla today. Once controlling the politics in the state, Bijoy is now making failed attempts to make it to the assembly.

Mohapatra won the MLA elections in 1985, 1990 and 1995 from Patkura assembly segment and was holding an important portfolio in Biju Patnaik’s cabinet. He also played a prominent role in the formation of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party. However, during BJD rule, he had to stay out of the assembly.

In 2000, Mohapatra was the chairman of the political affairs of the BJD and fielded from Patkura assembly. However, his candidature was cancelled after a series of incidents. Later, the party fielded Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Bijoy could not contest the polls.

Although BJD candidate Atanu lost the 2000 polls from Patkura, since then Bijoy’s path to the assembly was blocked. With his support, Trinamool Congress candidate Trilochan Behera won the elections.

In 2004, Mohapatra contested the elections against Atanu from Patkura. However, he lost the elections and Atanu tasted the victory.

After the reconstruction of assembly constituencies in 2009, Atanu contested the polls from Mahakalpada and Bijoy again fought from Patkura. However, he lost to BJD’s Bed Prakash Agarwalla.

Similarly, in 2014 Bijoy left Patkura and contested the polls from Mahakalpada, but lost to Atanu. To try his luck again, Bijoy made a comeback to Patkura for this elections. After resigning from BJP, he rejoined the party and became the party’s candidate for Patkura.

The saffron party has left no stone unturned to ensure that this time Bijoy wins the Patkura seat. However, the sudden demise of Bed Prakash has thickened the hope of Bijoy.

After the death of Bed Prakash, the election commission is expected to countermand the elections and there will be by-polls in the constituency. Time will say what will happen in the by-elections. However, Bijoy’s hope to get elected to assembly has weakened.