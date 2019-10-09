Bijepur Bypoll: DGP Reviews Security Arrangements

Bargarh: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) today reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Bijepur bypoll scheduled to be held on October 21.

A high-level meeting was held today at the district police headquarters here under the chairmanship of DGP BK Sharma, where DIG (Northern Range), DIG (Intelligence), IG (Intelligence), ADG (Law & Order) and CRFP DIG were present.

Addressing a presser soon after the meeting, the DGP informed that the by-polls in Bijepur will be conducted in an impartial and fair manner, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

Informing about the security arrangements, the DGP said that the Odisha Police is reviewing the suggestion of Bargarh SP for the deployment of 30 platoons of armed police forces. “Apart from OSAP personnel, CRPF, SS Battalion, SOG and DVF personnel will be pressed in during the by-election. Besides, CCTV cameras will be installed at 15 sensitive spots,” DGP Sharma said.

In order to ensure smooth conduct of Bijepur bypoll, preventive arrest of anti-socials and absconders are being made, the Odisha DGP further informed.