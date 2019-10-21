Bijepur by-poll: Voting begins amid tight security

Bargarh: The voting for the by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district began at 7 am amid tight security today.

The polling which began at 7 am will continue till 6 pm.

Reportedly, 2.32 lakh eligible voters including 1.20 lakh male and 1.12 lakh female are expected to exercise their franchise. Besides, 285 polling booths have been set up in the Assembly constituency.

While ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Rita Sahu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Sanat Gartia and Congress has fielded Dillip Kumar Panda in the Assembly segment.

The counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Notably, Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik, who has been chief minister of Odisha for 19 years in a row, had won this seat along with Hinjili in Ganjam district in the April-May simultaneous polls. He chose to retain Hinjili, his traditional seat that has elected him five times so far, and vacated the Bijepur seat.