Bijepur by-poll: Naveen on two-day campaign

Bhubaneswar: With the by-election to Bijepur Assembly inching closer, the BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hit the campaign in the constituency from today.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will campaign on October 17 and 18. During his visit, he is likely to conduct roadshows and address street-side meetings in Bijepur, Gaisilat, and Barpalli blocks, the sources added.

Patnaik is scheduled to land on the helipad at Laumunda stadium in Bargarh district at 10.30 am. Then, he will go by car to Kurkuta to begin his campaigning.

He will spend the night at the Inspection Bungalow of the Works Department at Bargarh.

On Friday morning, Patnaik will go by helicopter to Gaisilet. After landing on a helipad at Talapali Yatra Padia, he will conduct roadshows. He is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar in the afternoon.

A day after celebrating his birthday on October 16, the BJD president will embark on the poll campaign in Bijepur for party candidate Rita Sahu.

Adequate security arrangements have been made at different places in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.

The by-poll is expected to be a triangular fight between Sahu, Congress’ Dilip Panda, and BJP’s Sanat Gadtia. Byelection to the assembly segment is scheduled for October 21.