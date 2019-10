Bargarh: Counting of votes in the by-election to the Bijepur Assembly constituency, which was held on October 21, began today.

The results are expected by early evening.

BJD’s Rita Sahu, the opposition BJP and the Congress nominees Sanat Gadtia and Dilip Panda, respectively are among the top contenders to win here.

There was a voter turnoutof 78-98 per cent in the by-poll.