Bijepur by-poll: Candidates file nominations

Bargarh: All the three candidates in fray for the by-poll of the Bijepur Assembly seat in Bargarh district of western Odisha filed their nomination papers on Monday.

Biju Janata Dal’s Rita Sahu, Congress’s Dillip Kumar Panda, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sanat Gadtia filed their nominations for Bijepur Assembly seat before the Padampur Sub-Collector today.

The Bijepur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district of Odisha will go to by-poll on October 21 this year and counting of votes will be held on October 24.

Notably, the Bijepur Assembly seat is lying vacant after Patnaik, who won from the assembly constituency, vacated the seat on June 2.

