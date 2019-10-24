Bijepur By-Poll: BJD’s Rita Sahu wins with record margin

By pragativadinewsservice
Bijepur By-Poll
45

Bargarh: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) swept the by-poll in Bijepur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district as its candidate Rita Sahu won with a whopping margin of 97,994 at the end of 21 rounds.

Sahu has broken the record of Soumya Ranjan Patnaik who had won by a margin of 81,430 from Khandapada Assembly constituency.

While BJP candidate Sanat Gadtia got 37,967 votes, Congress’ MLA nominee Dilip Panda was placed third with only 5,873 votes in the by-poll.

Similarly, Ashok Kumar Mittal of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha got 1,219 votes in this by-poll.

It was the third polling in two years to elect an MLA from Bijepur. The segment had witnessed a by-poll in February 2018 necessitated due to death of then sitting MLA Subal Sahu in August 2017 followed by the assembly election in April this year.

pragativadinewsservice
