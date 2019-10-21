Bijepur by-poll: 72% voter turnout till 5 pm

Bargarh: Approximately 72 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the by-poll of the Bijepur Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district today. This was informed by Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani.

The polling at the 285 booths began at 7 am will continue till 6 pm. No incidents of delayed polling due to technical issues have been reported, sources said.

Reportedly, 11 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am, 25.7 per cent till 11 am, 37.10 per cent till 1 pm and 56.5 per cent till 3 pm.

Elaborate arrangements were made to ensure smooth polling in these booths.

As many as 129 polling stations have been identified as critical. Similarly, 11 model booths have been set up where special arrangements have been made for differently-abled persons. Reportedly, 33 platoons of the police forces, five company CRPF, and senior police personnel were deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

The counting of votes will be held on October 24.