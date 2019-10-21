Bijepur by-poll: 37.10% voter turnout till 1 pm, voting underway peacefully

Bargarh: At least 37.10 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm in the by-poll of the Bijepur Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

This was informed by Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani.

“Voting is being conducted peacefully across the assembly constituency. While three VVPAT machines had technical errors during mock polling, only one machine showed issue after the polling began,” Lohani added.

The polling at the 285 booths began at 7 am will continue till 6 pm. No incidents of delayed polling due to technical issues have been reported yet, sources said.

Reportedly, 11 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am and 25.7 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am today.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling in these booths.

As many as 129 polling stations have been identified as critical. Similarly, 11 model booths have been set up where special arrangements have been made for differently-abled persons. Reportedly, 33 platoon of the police force, five company CRPF, and senior police personnel have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation.

The counting of votes will be held on October 24.