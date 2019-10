Bhubaneswar: A holiday of three days have been declared by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha for the voters of Bijepur Bypoll. The holidays have been declared for October 20, 21 and 22.

The holidays have been issued for them who are staying outside the assembly constituency. They can take three days leave including a day before and after the voting day, the CEO said.

Notably, the Bijepur-by-election will be held on October 21 while counting of votes will take place on October 24.