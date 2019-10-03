Bihar floods: Death toll rises to 73, teams deployed to tackle epidemic threat

Patna: The death toll in Bihar floods has mounted to 73. Nearly 75 teams were deployed to tackle the epidemic threat in the state that is looming large.

Even as Bihar continues to be under the deluge, an Orange Alert has been issued for Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4. These areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

District Magistrate Ravi Kumar on Thursday said that 75 teams are deployed around the city to sprinkle bleaching powder and remove animal carcass even as clogged rainwater has begun to recede from several areas of the city.

The state capital Patna was brought to a standstill for past several days after many areas in the city submerged in chest-deep water.

The NDRF has rescued over ten thousand people from the state capital. The rescue teams have been ferrying people across the flooded streets in inflated boats from the past few days.