Bihar encephalitis death: Odisha Health Minister orders litchi fruit sample test

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of increasing deaths of children due to encephalitis in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Tuesday issued directions for test of litchi fruit in the market.

The minister’s direction came following the reports that litchi consumption is leading to spread of encephalitis in Bihar and the disease is spreading in litchi growing area of Bihar and other parts of the country.

Das has directed the Food Safety Commissioner to collect and test sample of litchi being sold in the market to ascertain the toxic contents keeping in view of its negative impact on human health.

Notably, the death toll due to the encephalitis outbreak in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur went up to 107. While multifold causes are speculated to be behind the outbreak of encephalitis, one of them is the consumption of litchis.

